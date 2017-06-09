ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — It’s the last day for the Goethals Bridge.
The 89-year-old span that connects Elizabeth, New Jersey, with Staten Island, New York, will close Friday and be replaced by twin spans.
New York-bound traffic will use the first of the twin spans Saturday afternoon. New Jersey-bound lanes will open late Sunday afternoon. The second of the twin spans will open in 2018.
The new Goethals Bridge spans will each have three 12-foot lanes along with 12-foot outer shoulders and 5-foot inner shoulders.
Most Read Stories
- Immigrants use Washington state to sneak into Canada for asylum. Here's how, and why.
- Boeing revs up robots for 777X in Everett factory, signals that a 797 awaits VIEW
- Nordstrom family weighs buyout for Seattle retailer, with its legacy — and billions — on the line
- Charges against 3 detail attempted ‘thrill killing’ in Kent, Seattle shootings
- Live updates, Seattle-area reaction to fired FBI director James Comey's Senate testimony WATCH
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the $1.5 billion cable-stayed crossing is the agency’s first new bridge opening since the Bayonne Bridge was completed in 1931.