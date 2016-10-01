MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — More Zika-carrying mosquitoes have been captured in Miami Beach, this time in a new neighborhood.
The Florida Department of Agriculture said Saturday that it’s the sixth time Zika-bearing mosquitoes have been captured in Miami Beach. It was the first capture of Zika-carrying mosquitoes in two weeks.
Zika can cause severe brain-related birth defects, including disastrously small heads, in pregnant women who become infected. The same mosquito species that spreads Zika also transmits dengue fever.
The agriculture department says it has tested more than 4,000 mosquito samples since May and only these six have contained Zika. All have been in Miami Beach and captured since Sept. 1.
