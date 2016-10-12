RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police Chief Jason Soto says Reno, Nevada detectives are preparing court documents for possible criminal charges after an 18-year-old man drove a pickup truck into a crowd of protesters rallying in support of Native American rights.

Soto made his remarks to the Reno City Council Wednesday as a parade of American Indians and others expressed their outrage over the fact no one’s been arrested after the protesters were struck Monday night by the truck on the street beneath the city’s famous arch.

Several said they consider it a hate crime.

Soto said an affidavit is in the works that could lead to prosecution. But he said he won’t discuss the possible charges or any other details because the investigation is ongoing.

Three protesters were hurt, including a 59-year-old woman who remained hospitalized Wednesday with a broken pelvis and hip.