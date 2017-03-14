NEW YORK (AP) — Orson Welles’ last film finally has a home.
Netflix has acquired the global rights to Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” and will finance its completion and restoration.
Netflix’s announcement Tuesday brings to a close the decades-long mystery surrounding one cinema’s greatest filmmakers. Welles began shooting the film in 1970 but never completed it. The “Citizen Kane” director died in 1985.
“The Other Side of the Wind” is a Hollywood satire about a filmmaker attempting a comeback. Its stars include John Huston, Dennis Hopper and Peter Bogdanovich, who has helped in its editing.
Producer Frank Marshall will oversee the film’s completion.
Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says he grew up worshipping Welles so releasing Welles’ last film “is a point of pride” for him and for Netflix.
