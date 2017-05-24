KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s prime minister has announced his resignation so the leader of his coalition partner party can succeed him, in line with an agreement made between the two parties.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) became prime minister in August 2016 with the support of Nepali Congress, the country’s largest party. The two parties agreed to switch prime ministers after nine months, when Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba would become Nepal’s leader.

During his time in office, Dahal was able to hold local elections to municipal and village councils for the first time in 20 years. There also was a slight improvement in Nepal’s economy.

It will take weeks for Deuba to take office, and Dahal will serve as acting prime minister in the interim.