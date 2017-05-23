KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepali climbers say the rocky outcrop near the top of Mount Everest known as the “Hillary Step” is intact, disputing a British climber’s claim the feature had collapsed.

British mountaineer Tim Mosedale returned last week from climbing the world’s highest mountain and said the outcrop had collapsed due to the 2015 earthquake.

The Hillary Step is the last highly difficult section climbers must pass before the summit.

Nepali climber Lila Basnet who was the first the reach the summit during the spring climbing season said the feature appeared unchanged.

The feature is named after Sir Edmund Hillary, the first person to ascend the Everest summit along with Nepalese Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953.