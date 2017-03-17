LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has asked to drop a 10-state lawsuit it led challenging the Obama administration’s guidance on locker room and bathroom use by transgender students.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports (http://bit.ly/2nzyEBL ) that the Nebraska attorney general’s office filed the request in a motion Thursday. Chief Deputy Attorney General David Bydalek says the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education withdrew the guidance last month.
The Obama administration’s guidance had directed schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their expressed gender. Those who didn’t would have risked a loss of federal funding.
Nebraska filed the challenge in July. It was joined by Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Trump budget would withhold money for 7 transit projects in state
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.