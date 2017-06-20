FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno Humane Animal Services has been left with nearly 1,000 small animals after California authorities seized them from a truck trailer.
The Fresno Bee reported Monday that 955 animals were found in the trailer. Authorities say 18 animals were found dead from the heat, and 10 more have died since being rescued. They say the truck’s interior temperature was 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius).
Humane officers say they know who the suspect is and believe the person was going to sell the animals at a convention this weekend.
Some of the animals rescued include ducklings, roosters, pigeons, doves, cockatiels and parakeets.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release recordings of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- Here’s why I-5 is such a mess in Seattle area, and what keeps us moving at all
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Sam Elliott rides again as ‘The Hero’
___
Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com