LOS ANGELES (AP) — The executive producer of TV’s “NCIS” and creator of “NCIS: New Orleans” has died. CBS says in a statement that Gary Glasberg died in his sleep Wednesday. He was 50.
Glasberg joined “NCIS” as a producer and writer in 2009 and became its showrunner in 2011. He launched the New Orleans version of the show in 2014.
CBS Television president David Stapf said Glasberg “brought kindness, integrity and class to everything he did.”
Glasberg’s other television credits include “Shark,” ”The Mentalist,” ”Crossing Jordan” and “Bones.”
He is survived by his wife, Mimi Schmir, and their two sons, Dash and Eli. Glasberg is also survived by his father and sister. A memorial service is planned for next month.
