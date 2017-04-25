RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that reduces his authority over state elections, the latest partisan clash in North Carolina over laws that chip away at executive branch power.

The House completed the override Tuesday, a day after the Senate cast a similar vote. The fight likely isn’t over — Cooper has threatened to sue over the new law, which takes effect early next week.

The bill creates a combined elections and ethics board with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans. A court already has overturned a similar law approved just before he took office. Republicans argue the new law addresses the constitutional concerns of judges.