RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina Republicans are criticizing a legislative colleague who emailed them fake newspaper headline that said “Trump forces black family from home” and showed a picture of the White House.

The News & Observer of Raleigh obtained the emails, which it reported (http://bit.ly/2fHl7EM) were sent to House Republican caucus members by Rep. George Cleveland of Onslow County.

Two legislators rebuked Cleveland. House Rules Chairman David Lewis of Harnett County wrote in response that legislators “must be smart enough to know our words and actions matter.”

Rep. Bob Steinburg of Chowan County responded that it was a poor and tasteless attempt at humor.

Cleveland defended the mail Friday, saying it “was a bit of humor that I thought was a good jab at the media.”

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com