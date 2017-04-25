SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Former NBC news reporter and Latina journalism pioneer Cecilia Alvear has died in California.
Alvear’s longtime partner George Lewis confirmed for The Associated Press on Tuesday that she died at her home in Santa Monica on Friday after suffering from breast cancer. She was 77.
A native of Ecuador born in the Galapagos Islands, Alvear came to the U.S. in 1965 and started in journalism in the 1970s, when roles for women and Latinos were fewer.
She worked at local television stations around Los Angeles until 1982, when NBC tapped her to run its Mexico City bureau. From there she covered wars and revolutions in Nicaragua and El Salvador until her first bout with breast cancer in 1994.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain — because of course it did
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Fishing 101 can help parents cope with daughter’s nasty ‘best friend’ | Dear Carolyn
- Texas football player’s story prompts probe of Garfield High School recruitment
- Couple charged with assault in shooting, melee during UW speech by Milo Yiannopoulos WATCH
She later served as president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.