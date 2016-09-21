NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Navy’s newest destroyer will remain in Virginia at Naval Station Norfolk longer than expected after crew members detected a leak on the vessel.
Naval Surface Forces Pacific spokesman John Perkins says crews on the USS Zumwalt found a seawater leak in its propulsion system on Monday.
Local news organizations report that the ship was supposed to get underway for training at sea, but as the crew prepared for the voyage, it detected the leak.
The ship will stay in Norfolk for repairs before it heads to Baltimore to be commissioned on Oct. 15. It will then sail to its new home in San Diego.
The USS Zumwalt cost about $4 billion.
