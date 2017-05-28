Share story

By
The Associated Press

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Navy Seal team member has died after his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.

A Navy spokesman said the accident occurred shortly after noon Sunday near Liberty State Park.

The parachutist was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

He wasn’t identified pending notification of his family.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.

The Navy says the parachutist was rescued from the water by the Coast Guard and local fire department responders who were on standby; he was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:10 p.m.

The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.

The Associated Press