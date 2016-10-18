SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Navy man arrested after the pickup he was driving plunged 60 feet off a San Diego bridge, killing four people below, will likely be arraigned this week at a hospital.

District attorney’s spokeswoman Tanya Sierra says Richard Anthony Sepolio is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges including DUI and vehicular manslaughter. California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez says Sepolio remains hospitalized Tuesday, three days after the crash that injured nine people gathered for a festival. Sanchez didn’t know Sepolio’s condition.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2eePzq6) that the 25-year-old enlisted in the Navy in 2014 and worked as an aviation electrician at the base on Coronado Island.

Blanca Sepolio, the man’s mother, said family members didn’t wish to comment on the crash when reached by the newspaper.