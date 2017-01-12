BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Navy health officials are looking into possible health hazards at Marine Corps bases at Parris Island and Beaufort in South Carolina following complaints from families of possible cancer cases.

The Beaufort Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2j4qrUy ) Marine Corps officials say the study began in 2015 at the Air Station in Beaufort and the Recruit Training Depot Parris Island.

Marine Corps Air Station spokesman Capt. Clay Groover told the newspaper the Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center study came in response to concerns of families in the Laurel Bay housing complex in Beaufort.

The newspaper said it contacted a Marine Corps spouse who posted a video on YouTube about her daughter having contracted leukemia after living at Laurel Bay from 2007 to 2010, but she declined comment.

