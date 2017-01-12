BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Navy health officials are looking into possible health hazards at Marine Corps bases at Parris Island and Beaufort in South Carolina following complaints from families of possible cancer cases.
The Beaufort Gazette reported (http://bit.ly/2j4qrUy ) Marine Corps officials say the study began in 2015 at the Air Station in Beaufort and the Recruit Training Depot Parris Island.
Marine Corps Air Station spokesman Capt. Clay Groover told the newspaper the Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center study came in response to concerns of families in the Laurel Bay housing complex in Beaufort.
The newspaper said it contacted a Marine Corps spouse who posted a video on YouTube about her daughter having contracted leukemia after living at Laurel Bay from 2007 to 2010, but she declined comment.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- At Trump team’s request, defense nominee Mattis is no-show before House committee
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
___
Information from: The Beaufort Gazette, http://www.beaufortgazette.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.