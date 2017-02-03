VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The Navy is investigating the apparent display of a Donald Trump presidential campaign flag by the lead vehicle in a military convoy.
The Virginian-Pilot reported (http://bit.ly/2jIH5HQ ) Thursday that the Navy has repeatedly warned sailors against appearing to endorse candidates while on the job.
The convoy belongs to a special warfare unit based in Virginia Beach. But the images of a pro-Trump flag on a vehicle’s antenna first circulated on social media and through news reports in Kentucky.
U.S. Rep. Scott Taylor called the behavior “inappropriate.” He’s a Republican from Virginia Beach, a Trump supporter and a former Navy SEAL.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com
