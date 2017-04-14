CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The Navy is investigating a decorated SEAL who moonlights as a porn actor.

His wife, porn star Jewels Jade, tells the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ozyWLt ) that she recruited Joseph Schmidt as an unpaid performer to cut the filmmaking costs.

Schmidt is a 42-year chief special warfare officer in Coronado with 23 years in the military. He has even appeared in recruiting campaigns.

The Union-Tribune says he has appeared under the name Jay Voom in at least 29 sex films over seven years.

The Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating whether Schmidt properly sought permission from his commanders for outside work, whether they condoned it and whether Schmidt engaged in behavior that discredits the service.

Schmidt’s wife contends that Schmidt’s fellow SEALs at the Southern California base knew of his porn work.

