CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The Navy is investigating a decorated SEAL who moonlights as a porn actor.
His wife, porn star Jewels Jade, tells the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2ozyWLt ) that she recruited Joseph Schmidt as an unpaid performer to cut the filmmaking costs.
Schmidt is a 42-year chief special warfare officer in Coronado with 23 years in the military. He has even appeared in recruiting campaigns.
The Union-Tribune says he has appeared under the name Jay Voom in at least 29 sex films over seven years.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
The Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating whether Schmidt properly sought permission from his commanders for outside work, whether they condoned it and whether Schmidt engaged in behavior that discredits the service.
Schmidt’s wife contends that Schmidt’s fellow SEALs at the Southern California base knew of his porn work.
___
Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.