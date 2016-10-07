PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new U.S. Navy ship will join active service in honor of its namesake, Pennsylvania’s late longest-serving congressman John Murtha.
The USS John P. Murtha will be commissioned Saturday during a two-hour ceremony at Penn’s Landing. Similar ships are used to transport and land Marines during military and humanitarian missions.
Murtha, a Democrat, was known as the de facto voice of veterans on Capitol Hill before his death in 2010.
The decorated former Marine was the first Vietnam War veteran elected to Congress and brought money and projects to depressed areas in his western Pennsylvania home district. He previously served in the Pennsylvania House.
Most Read Stories
- Some claim Bigfoot seen on Michigan eagle-nest camera WATCH
- Archbishop Murphy now 3-0 in forfeits after Granite Falls opts not to play
- Want to keep your home burglar-proof? Here are some tips, from a burglar. | PNW Magazine
- Ferry crashes into Bainbridge ferry dock, expect delays
- Redhook’s owner lays off half of Woodinville brewery production staff
Murtha retired as a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and received a number of accolades during his service, including two Purple Heart medals.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.