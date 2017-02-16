SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy commander is the 12th Navy official to be charged in a wide-ranging bribery case involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard.”

Cmdr. Mario Herrera was accused in a complaint unsealed Thursday of accepting prostitutes, luxury trips, and $1,800 in steaks from Leonard Glenn Francis in exchange for classified information. Herrera could not be reached for comment.

According to the complaint, Herrera and other U.S. Navy 7th Fleet officers who helped Francis called themselves the “Band of Brothers” and the “Wolf Pack.”

A total of 17 people have been charged so far in the case that has taken down officials for about three years.

Francis pleaded guilty to fraud involving his ship supply company. Prosecutors say Glenn Defense Marine Asia bilked the Navy out of $35 million.