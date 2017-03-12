PREWITT, N.M. (AP) — The FBI and Navajo Nation are investigating a shooting that has critically wounded a tribal police officer.
Authorities say the officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday near the small town of Prewitt, in western New Mexico.
They say a suspect in the shooting is in custody, but no other details have been released yet.
FBI officials say the officer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. There was no immediate update on the officer’s condition.
FBI and tribal officials didn’t release the officer’s name.
The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
