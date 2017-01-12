WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say two sisters and their three young daughters who were found dead in New Mexico were originally from the Arizona community of Red Valley.
Tribal officials say Navajo Nation Council members are mourning the deaths of Vanessa George and her two children Zoe and Chloe plus Leticia George and her daughter Haleigh.
The FBI in Albuquerque is awaiting preliminary autopsy reports on the five bodies found in a remote area on the western edge of Santa Ana Pueblo.
An FBI spokesman says foul play by another party isn’t suspected in the deaths.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
Officials at Santa Ana Pueblo say the victims are not tribal members or affiliated with the pueblo in any way.
They say it’s unclear how or why the women found their way onto pueblo land.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.