BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers have decided to beef up the military alliance’s naval presence in the Black Sea in response to an increasingly aggressive Russia.
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that NATO will hold more war games and training in the strategically important sea, which borders allies Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania, but also Russia, Ukraine and Georgia.
Russia’s naval fleet based at Sevastopol in Crimea has been a major concern for NATO.
Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing the talks in Brussels that the move “will be measured, it will be defensive, and it will in no way aim at provoking any conflict or escalating tensions.”
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
- Cellphone of admitted UW shooter outside Milo Yiannopoulos event was wiped clean, records show
- Getting richer: Is your neighborhood one of Seattle's hot spots for rising wages? | FYI Guy
Several NATO allies are already providing troops to 3,000-5,000-strong land force in Romania.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.