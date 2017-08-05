KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A member of the Afghan police force has been killed by NATO advisers before he was able to attack their forces in southern Kandahar province, according to a NATO-led Resolute Support mission statement.
The statement released Saturday said the incident took place near Kandahar Airfield after the advisers had completed scheduled law enforcement training and were attacked by a police officer as they were preparing to return to their base.
The Romanian soldiers, who were providing security for the Train, Advise and Assist Command south advisers, returned fire in self-defense and killed the gunman, it said.
A wounded Romanian soldier is being treated at Kandahar Airfield’s medical facilities and another Afghan policeman who was wounded in gunfire exchange is being treated at an Afghan medical facility, it added.
