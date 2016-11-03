KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — NATO says two U.S. service members have been killed and two others have been wounded fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province.

NATO made the announcement in a statement on Thursday.

The coalition says the “service members came under fire during a train, advise and assist mission with our Afghan partners to clear a Taliban position and disrupt the group’s operations in Kunduz district” in the province of the same name.

NATO declined to identify those killed, pending notification of the next of kin.

NATO’s combat operations ended in Afghanistan at the end of 2014, a move that put Afghan forces in charge of the country’s security. Since then, Afghan forces have suffered heavy casualties battling Taliban insurgents who have at times overrun provincial capitals before being pushed back.