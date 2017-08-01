KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A NATO statement says a U.S. Black Hawk helicopter encountered a mechanical problem that forced a hard landing in eastern Afghanistan.
The region is where American troops are supporting Afghan security forces in a campaign against the Islamic State group’s affiliate in Afghanistan.
The statement says two soldiers received minor injuries during the hard landing early on Tuesday in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.
It says the crew was rescued and that the aircraft was being recovered.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Kelly shows his clout: Scaramucci out as WH chief moves in VIEW
- Small plane makes emergency landing offshore near West Seattle; no one hurt
- While Boeing touts profits, workforce shrinks | Op-Ed
The Taliban in a statement claimed they opened fire on the helicopter, killing everyone on board. The insurgents routinely exaggerate their gains and casualties they inflict in battle.