BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief says he’s confident that all 28 members of the military alliance can safely share information, amid doubts about the nature of President Donald Trump’s discussions with Russian diplomats.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that “I trust all allies enough, and I’m absolutely certain that they are able to share and to handle this information in a good way.”

Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels that he appreciates “the cooperation we have between all allies when it comes to sharing intelligence.”

The White House has played down the importance and secrecy of the information that Trump might have shared with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador, some possibly supplied by Israel under an intelligence-sharing agreement.