WASHINGTON (AP) — Even if you’re not a champion speller, there’s a way to win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

For the second straight year, Scripps has launched its “Spellebrity” video contest.

Students who enter will produce videos about their love of reading. A panel of judges will pick the best 10 videos, and a public vote will determine the top five. The kids who make those videos will be invited to next year’s bee, which will be held late May at a convention center outside Washington.

This year’s contest was launched earlier to encourage more participation. Teams of up to four students have until Jan. 31 to submit videos.

