WASHINGTON (AP) — Even if you’re not a champion speller, there’s a way to win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
For the second straight year, Scripps has launched its “Spellebrity” video contest.
Students who enter will produce videos about their love of reading. A panel of judges will pick the best 10 videos, and a public vote will determine the top five. The kids who make those videos will be invited to next year’s bee, which will be held late May at a convention center outside Washington.
This year’s contest was launched earlier to encourage more participation. Teams of up to four students have until Jan. 31 to submit videos.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- The storm that wasn’t: Why Western Washington windstorm predictions went wrong WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.