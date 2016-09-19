Nation & World National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Paine forms in Pacific off Mexico’s coast but is expected to weaken soon Originally published September 19, 2016 at 1:54 am Share story The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Paine forms in Pacific off Mexico’s coast but is expected to weaken soon. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryHurricane Paine forms in Pacific off Mexico’s coast Previous StoryThree-way coalition likely in Berlin after state elections
