Nation & World National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues Originally published August 30, 2017 at 5:12 pm By The Associated Press MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center downgrades Harvey to a tropical depression but says catastrophic flooding continues.