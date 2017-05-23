GRAYLING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan National Guard plans to test residential drinking wells near its main training facility after a plume of toxic chemicals was discovered in groundwater.
MLive (http://bit.ly/2qgoN44 ) reports that a meeting about the testing was held Friday for residents living near Camp Grayling. The National Guard says about 100 homes with private wells just west and south of the Grayling Army Airfield are at risk of contamination from toxic fluorocarbons.
Tests in March detected chemicals at concentrations above the federal health advisory level in the airfield’s five monitoring wells. The contaminants are tied to thyroid, kidney, liver, reproductive and other health problems.
Project manager Rob MacLeod says the Guard will take samples from private wells because the boundaries of the plume are unclear.
___
Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com