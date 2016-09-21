CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A national firefighters group is meeting in the South Carolina Lowcountry and has honored the nine Charleston firefighters who perished in an inferno nearly a decade ago.
Local news outlets report representatives of the National Volunteer Fire Council and the South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association laid a wreath Tuesday evening at the memorial to the Charleston Nine.
The memorial is at the site of the Sofa Super Store where nine firefighters died fighting a fire in 2007.
The National Volunteer Fire Council works for the interests of firefighters, EMS and rescue workers. It’s holding its national meeting this week in North Charleston.
Last week, the memorial was damaged when a driver crashed into the site damaging shrubs, benches and a fence. The driver has been charged with DUI.
