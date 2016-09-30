WASHINGTON (AP) — The East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington is reopening after a 3-year, $69 million renovation.
The East Building houses the museum’s modern art collection and several temporary exhibit spaces. It was designed by I.M. Pei and originally opened in 1979.
The renovation added more than 12,000 square feet of exhibition space along with new stairs and a new elevator.
The permanent collection features works by some of the biggest names in 20th-Century art, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Amedeo Modigliani, Georgia O’Keefe and Mark Rothko.
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
Three new temporary exhibits will also welcome visitors when the building opens its doors Friday. They include works by Barbara Kruger, a collection of contemporary photography and works given to the museum by Virginia Dwan from her renowned personal collection.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.