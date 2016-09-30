WASHINGTON (AP) — The East Building of the National Gallery of Art in Washington is reopening after a 3-year, $69 million renovation.

The East Building houses the museum’s modern art collection and several temporary exhibit spaces. It was designed by I.M. Pei and originally opened in 1979.

The renovation added more than 12,000 square feet of exhibition space along with new stairs and a new elevator.

The permanent collection features works by some of the biggest names in 20th-Century art, including Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Amedeo Modigliani, Georgia O’Keefe and Mark Rothko.

Three new temporary exhibits will also welcome visitors when the building opens its doors Friday. They include works by Barbara Kruger, a collection of contemporary photography and works given to the museum by Virginia Dwan from her renowned personal collection.