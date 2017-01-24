In response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to advance construction of the stalled Dakota Access Pipeline, tribal opponents say they will fight a restart of the project in court.

While President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday to advance construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, restarting the stalled project may not be simple.

Jan Hasselman, attorney for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota, said Tuesday the tribe would push back with a lawsuit defending the decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undertake a full environmental impact review that includes looking at alternative routes for the 1,100-mile oil pipeline through four states.

The tribe has opposed the pipeline out of concern a spill could pollute drinking water in the Missouri River and threaten Native American cultural sites.

The tribe quickly issued a statement in response to Trump’s executive action, declaring the order a violation of its treaty rights and the rule of law.

“The Trump Administration’s politically motivated decision violates the law and the Tribe will take action to fight it,” Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a prepared statement.

The pipeline company, Energy Transfer Partner, needs an easement from the Corps to complete the final crossing under the river.

The Corps withheld action on the easement late last year and instead called for an environmental review that could take more than a year.

If the easement is granted, construction on the crossing could begin and continue unless a court takes action to stop it.

Building the crossing is neither quick nor easy: It would require months of work on the Dakota prairie in the middle of winter. And hundreds of protesters camped nearby would be sure to push back.

The tribes called for demonstrators to leave last week out of concern for their safety because of predicted seasonal flooding of the river near the area of the camps.

However, Trump’s long-anticipated action to restart the project will likely attract more opponents to North Dakota.

The fight against the pipeline became an international cause, drawing opponents to the area from around the nation and world, including many members of Washington state tribes with experience battling fossil fuel projects in the Pacific Northwest.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.