COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — What do you see when you zoom in on a single day of the campaign?
Take this past Tuesday, when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were in Florida.
Trump held two rallies, touching as many as 20,000 people. Clinton spoke to roughly 1,750 at her one public event.
Trump focuses on big events, on television interviews and on an array of stand-ins advocating for him in the media.
Clinton’s efforts are about turnout. At carefully staged events and in local media, she relies on a small army of supporters campaigning in pivotal states — working to get people to register and volunteer.
Trump’s campaign would surely love to have Clinton’s organization and attention to detail. Clinton’s team would love to see her speaking to packed arenas and airplane hangars.
