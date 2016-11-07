NEW YORK (AP) — The latest WikiLeaks release shows CNN reaching out to Democratic officials to suggest questions for Wolf Blitzer to ask Donald Trump in an interview, a practice the network defended Monday as “completely unremarkable” and sound journalism.
Emails from the hacked file of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta also showed the network asking Democrats to suggest questions for an interview with Ted Cruz.
The communications could infer a coziness with Democrats, particularly in the wake of previous reports that former CNN contributor and current Democratic National Committee chief Donna Brazile had communicated with the Clinton campaign about potential questions to be asked in campaign forums.
But CNN said it does the same with Republicans as part of efforts to present the best interviews.
