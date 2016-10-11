NEW YORK (AP) — Tiny cracks have appeared in evangelical support for Donald Trump over the video of his sexually predatory comments about women.

Popular evangelist and author Beth Moore tweeted that she was among many women who had been sexually abused or harassed. Says Moore, “we’re tired of it.” She warns that that behavior becomes more acceptable “when some Christian leaders don’t think it’s that big a deal.”

Katelyn Beaty, a former managing editor at Christianity Today magazine, said Moore’s comments indicate evangelical women are becoming more wary of Trump, “especially as it relates to the ways he consistently talks about and treats women.”

But Trump’s backing from conservative Christians seems to be holding for now — at least among his most prominent endorsers. Their support has confounded many inside and outside evangelicalism.