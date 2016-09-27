Did either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump shine during the first presidential debate? Who won the debate?

Who do you think won Monday night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton? Did either candidate inspire or help you come to a decision?

The debate happened the night before National Voter Registration Day. Surely, one or both of these candidates has pushed people to register if they weren’t already. If so, you can register at www.sos.wa.gov/elections/myvote/olvr.html.

Comments on The Seattle Times’ Facebook page veered from funny to crude with a sprinkling of left-wing conspiracy theories.

Jario Bello captured the spirit of a number of commenters: “My takeaway from the debate is that we need two new candidates discussing ideas rather than trying to figure which of the two is lying the least.”

Dotti Johnson Goldsmith also tapped into the feeling of disappointment: “After suffering thru this ‘debate’ I still can’t vote for either one.”

Then there were the partisans. Paul Fick posted, “Hillary wiped the floor with him. He helped her do it. The guy is a loose cannon and doesn’t have the temperament for the job. My opinion.”

From the other side, Mable Price stated her loyalties, “We have only two choices, Hillary or Donald Trump. I will vote Donald Trump over Hillary any day. At the end of the day I don’t trust her. Go Trump.”

Article commenters on seattletimes.com weren’t afraid to declare a winner. sonnyd took the relative silence of Republicans as a sign.

“I expected the right wing trolls to be a little subdued today, but the silence truly is deafening.”

Commenting on the same thread was 2Hot2Handle.

“Hillary lost last night, not because of what she said but because of what she didn’t say. For months she has avoided the press while attending fundraisers in the Hamptons. Last night was her time to address Benghazi, the email server, the Clinton Foundation pay to play scheme and a host of other issues. Lester Holt gave her a pass. We were all distracted by questions about Donald’s tax return, a 14 year old position on Iraq and stop and frisk. None of the issues discussed helped to remove the concerns about Hillary’s honesty. If anything, the debate demonstrated that NBC and Lester Holt are part of the problem.”