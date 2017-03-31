WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says there is a “bit of reality on the ground” about how the U.S. should approach the Syria conflict.
Spokesman Sean Spicer said Friday the White House believes there is a “need to de-escalate violence and have a political process where Syrians will decide their own future.”
But says the “opportunity and options” available to the Trump administration in addressing the Syrian civil war are different than those that were available to the Obama administration. He didn’t elaborate.
Spicer would not comment on whether Syrian President Bashar Assad should step down, saying it is a decision for the Syrian people alone.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
In London Friday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis suggested that Assad’s status is not the most important question for the time being.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.