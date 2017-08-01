WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is acknowledging that top officials responded to a British-based email prankster and says it is investigating.
CNN identified Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, as one of the officials who fell for the prank. Bossert apparently responded believing that he was corresponding with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser.
The network says Anthony Scaramucci, ousted Monday after a brief tenure as communications director, also responded to the prankster.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it takes cyber-related issues seriously and is looking into the incidents.
Eric Trump, the president’s son, says he was contacted but recognized the email as a “sham” and immediately turned it over to the U.S. Secret Service.
The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.