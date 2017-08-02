WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says one of President Donald Trump’s top intelligence directors has been fired from his role at the National Security Council.
Ezra Cohen-Watnick is the latest in a string of shake-ups at the White House and NSC. He became a focal point earlier this year when CIA leaders raised concerns about him with Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster.
McMaster moved to replace him, but Cohen-Watnick appealed to Trump’s top advisers, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner, who got Trump to intervene to save his job.
A statement Wednesday says “General McMaster appreciates the good work accomplished in the NSC’s Intelligence directorate under Ezra Cohen’s leadership.”
It adds that McMaster “determined that, at this time, a different set of experiences is best-suited to carrying that work forward.”