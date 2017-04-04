WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is condemning the Syrian government for what it described as a “heinous” chemical attack against civilians.
Spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday’s attack in the Syrian city of Idlib is “reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world.”
But Spicer says the actions of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime are a consequence of the Obama administration’s “weakness and irresolution” in addressing the Syrian civil war.
Spicer says that President Barack Obama said he would draw a “red line” at chemical attacks, “then did nothing.”
Spicer would not say whether the White House believes Russia played a role in the attack, saying President Donald Trump has been briefed.
He says Trump is “extremely alarmed” by this “intolerable act.”
