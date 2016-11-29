WASHINGTON (AP) — Wreaths have been hung, lights have been strung and a towering fir tree is in place in the White House Blue Room.

Michelle Obama is unveiling the decorations Tuesday for military families. But the White House gave the news media an early look.

This year’s theme, “The Gift of the Holidays,” was chosen to reflect the joy of giving and receiving, along with such gifts as service, friends, family, education and good health.

Highlights include 56 Lego gingerbread houses – one for each state and territory – nestled in the branches of the trees in the State Dining Room.

That’s also where visitors will find the gingerbread White House, made this year from 150 pounds of gingerbread covered in 100 pounds of bread dough.