WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual White House Easter Egg Roll will take place on April 17.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump made the long-awaited announcement on Wednesday.
Tickets are free to the public and will be distributed through an online lottery. The White House says details on how to enter will be released later in March.
Families with children 13 years old and younger may participate in a day of festivities on the White House South Lawn.
The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878 and the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes. The White House says new traditions are expected at next month’s event, the first Easter Egg Roll for Trump.
