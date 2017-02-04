The Justice Department is appealing the temporary restraining order issued in Seattle by federal Judge James Robart. What happens now — and when?
The next steps:
On a routine appeal schedule, the Justice Department and the state must arrange for transcripts of the relevant portions of Friday’s oral proceedings before Judge James Robart to be prepared within a week. The government must file its opening brief within 28 days.
However, the Justice Department can file for an expedited appeal. That may prompt the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to hear the case much faster — within days.
The government also could ask the Ninth Circuit for a stay that would suspend Robart’s temporary restraining order pending the outcome of the appeal — a step that would reinstate the travel ban while the appeal is being heard.
At the trial-court level, Robart’s next step is to decide if his temporary restraining order should be made more permanent by issuing a preliminary injunction.
Although Robart has ordered the parties to propose a schedule for briefs on that question by Monday, he may at his discretion delay those arguments until after the Appeals Court rules on his initial order.
