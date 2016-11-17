Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn accepts Donald Trump’s offer, as expected, he will be a critical gatekeeper for a president with little experience in military or foreign policy issues.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump and the man he wants to be his national-security adviser both see themselves as brash outsiders who hustled their way to the big time. They both post on Twitter often about their own successes, and they have both at times crossed the line into Islamophobia.

If Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn accepts Trump’s offer, as expected, he will be a critical voice for a president with little experience in military or foreign-policy issues. In the role, he would often have the last word on how Trump should handle crises that could range from a showdown with China over the South China Sea to an international health crisis like the Ebola epidemic.

Once counted among the most respected military officers of his generation, Flynn was an ardent supporter of Trump, and he alienated many former colleagues with his denunciations of the wars in Iraq and elsewhere, efforts that he had helped lead during his time in the military.

As an adviser, Flynn has proved to be a powerful influence on Trump, convincing the president-elect that the United States is in a “world war” with Islamist extremists and must work with any willing allies in the fight, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

During the transition, he has been present when Trump has received his daily intelligence briefing.

As national security adviser, he would have the last word on how the president should respond to world crises.

Baggage

But, like Trump, he would enter the White House with significant baggage.

The Flynn Intel Group, a consulting firm he founded after he was fired by President Obama as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, has hazy business ties to Middle Eastern countries and has appeared to lobby for the Turkish government.

Flynn also took a paid speaking engagement last year with Russia Today, a television network funded by the Kremlin, and attended the network’s lavish anniversary party in Moscow, where he sat at Putin’s elbow.

Flynn’s military experience might have made him seem like a natural choice to lead the Pentagon. But without a waiver from Congress, he is not eligible to be secretary of defense because federal law says “a person may not be appointed as secretary of defense within seven years after relief from active duty as a commissioned officer.” Flynn retired from the Army after two turbulent years as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon’s top spy agency.

As Trump’s national security adviser he would not require Senate confirmation.

For Trump, he has one overriding virtue: He was an early and ardent supporter in a campaign during which most of the Washington, D.C., national-security establishment openly called Trump unfit to lead.

Flynn did not respond to repeated interview requests. Yet in numerous speeches and interviews before the election, and in a book published in August, he laid out a view of the world that sees the United States as facing a singular, overarching threat that can be described in only one way: “radical Islamic terrorism.”

All else is secondary for Flynn, and any other description of the threat is “the worst kind of political correctness,” he said three weeks before the election.

Islamist extremism poses an existential threat on a global scale, and the Muslim faith itself is the source of the problem, he said, describing it as a political ideology, not a religion. He has even at times gone so far as to call it a cancer.

Turnaround

For Flynn, the election of Trump represents a career turnaround.

Once counted among the most respected military officers of his generation, Flynn was fired after serving only two years as chief of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

He then re-emerged as a vociferous critic of a D.C. n elite that he contended could not even properly identify the real enemy — radical Islam, that is — never mind figure out how to defeat it.

In Trump, Flynn found someone who was more than willing to listen.

He readily signed on to the campaign, and quickly emerged as the angry voice of the national-security establishment, leading chants of “lock her up” against Hillary Clinton at rallies and the Republican convention.

Both Trump and Flynn believe that the United States needs to start working with Putin to defeat Islamist extremists and stop worrying about his suppression of critics at home, his attempt to dismember Ukraine or the Russian military’s indiscriminate bombing of Syrian cities.

The same goes for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, who took power in a coup and who was the first world leader to speak with Trump after the election.

Trump “looks at people and leaders of countries and says: ‘Can I work with this guy? Do we have a common threat that we can focus on?’” Flynn said before the election. “He knows that when it comes to Russia or any other country, the common enemy that we all have is radical Islam.”

Flynn and Trump also agree that the United States needs to sharply curtail immigration from predominantly Muslim countries.

Outsider

The similarities run beyond political views. Like the boy from Queens who made it in Manhattan, Flynn came into the military without a West Point pedigree — he graduated from the Army’s Reserve Officer Training Program at the University of Rhode Island in 1981 with a degree in management science and was commissioned a second lieutenant in military intelligence.

He held various positions in military intelligence throughout his career, including director of intelligence for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and intelligence chief for the U.S.-led International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan.

According to a biography published by the Defense Intelligence Agency during his time as its director, Flynn’s academic credentials include three graduate degrees: a master’s in telecommunications from Golden Gate University; a master’s in military arts and sciences from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; and a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College at Newport, R.I.

He climbed steadily up the ranks, capped by assignments leading the intelligence shop for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and as the top intelligence officer for the commander of the U.S.-led international military coalition in Afghanistan in 2009-10.

He drew public attention in January 2010, during his time in Afghanistan, for his unorthodox decision to have a D.C. think tank, the Center for a New American Security, publish his critique of the U.S. intelligence system in Afghanistan.

The report said: “Having focused the overwhelming majority of its collection efforts and analytical brainpower on insurgent groups, the vast intelligence apparatus is unable to answer fundamental questions about the environment in which U.S. and allied forces operate.”

Despite his accomplishments, Flynn still nurses the grudge of an outsider, believing he never quite got the respect he deserves.

For example, he has attributed his dismissal from the Defense Intelligence Agency to a pair of consummate insiders: James Clapper Jr., the director of national intelligence, and Michael Vickers, the undersecretary of defense intelligence.

His response, like that of his new boss, has been to buck the establishment.

In his view, both the Republican and the Democratic luminaries who have shaped U.S. defense and foreign policy through two presidencies have “gotten us into mess after mess for the wrong reasons.”

“I would argue with that crowd all day long,” he said before the election.

Among the hard-line Republicans who now dominate the party, Flynn has become something of a cult figure for what they see as his brave stand against the Obama administration’s perfidy.

Flynn insists that he was fired from the intelligence agency because he refused to toe the administration’s line that Islamist extremists were in retreat.

“He’s an analyst who can get deep into the weeds on the issues and a lot of this stuff and then is very good at playing three-dimensional chess,” said Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a close confidant to Flynn.

“He was the one who called out the administration for being wrong on al-Qaida.”

But many of those who worked with Flynn attribute his firing to management problems, saying his attempts to overhaul the sprawling agency had left it a chaotic, backbiting mess.

Information gatherer

They also question whether his tactical acumen — he was especially good at unraveling extremist networks in Afghanistan and Iraq — can translate into the kind of strategic thinking needed at the White House.

“He is a very talented information gatherer,” said Sarah Chayes of the Carnegie Endowment in D.C., who worked with Flynn when he ran military intelligence in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2011.

“But his thinking process is not sufficiently analytical to test some streams against others and make sense of it, or draw consistent conclusions,” she said.

“If you listen to him, in 10 minutes you’ll hear him contradict himself two or three times.”

Take his views on Islam. In the interview before the election, he characterized Islam as intolerant.

Then he said that he had many Muslim friends, and that the United States needed to do a better job of understanding Islamic culture and fostering its tolerant side.