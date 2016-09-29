WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog says the Drug Enforcement Administration does a poor job of overseeing payments to the confidential sources it uses.
The Justice Department’s inspector general issued a critical report Thursday of the DEA’s use of confidential informants.
The report says the DEA had paid nearly $500,000 to a confidential source who was no longer supposed to be used as a source after being found to have given false testimony in trials and depositions.
The report says the DEA paid an estimated $26.8 million to tipsters who operate with minimal supervision and without direction from the agency.
The DEA says it issued a new policy in July that it says addresses most of the concerns in the inspector general’s report.
