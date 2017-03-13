WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a trip to the Asia Pacific next month following concerns among allies that the Trump administration will curtail U.S. engagement in the region.

A Pence official says the vice president is expected to travel to Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia in mid-April. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss pending travel plans.

Trump has already withdrawn from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. That rejection raised concerns that the new administration would refocus U.S. efforts away from the region.

The visit by the vice president will come amid tensions caused by North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear tests.