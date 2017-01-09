WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura’s bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and “American Sniper” author Chris Kyle.
The justices didn’t comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.
Kyle’s autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film “American Sniper.” Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle’s claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.
Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura’s reputation among former SEALs.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- Three die of heroin overdoses within hours on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
A jury had sided with Ventura.
The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.