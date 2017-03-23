WASHINGTON (AP) — A State Department official says the United States won’t attend a multinational peace conference on Afghanistan next month in Russia.
The reasons: The U.S. wasn’t consulted before receiving the invitation and doesn’t know Russia’s objectives for the gathering.
The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.
The official said Thursday that Washington wants to work with Moscow on regional efforts to end the 16-year war, and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would bring up the matter when he visits Russia in April.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- UW grants Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. his release from NLI
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, India and several Central Asian nations are among the invitees to the Moscow conference. Afghan and U.S. officials say the Taliban aren’t invited.
The State Department hasn’t publicly announced its position on the planned conference.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.